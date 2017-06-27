Melodiile care constituie coloana sonora a jocului FIFA au fost dintotdeauna apreciate de fani.

Multi artisti au devenit celebri la scurt timp dupa ce muzica lor a fost auzita ca fundal sonor la FIFA.

Anul acesta, la FIFA 18 vom auzi multe piese cunoscute.

EA Sports a anuntat de curand lista cu melodiile care ii vor delecta pe gameri.

Iata care sunt acestea:

  • alt-J (UK) Deadcrush
  • Avelino (UK) Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
  • Bad Sounds (UK) Wages
  • Baloji (Belgium) L'Hiver Indien
  • BØRNS (USA) Faded Heart
  • Cut Copy (AUS) Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
  • Django Django (UK) Tic Tac Toe
  • IDER (UK) King Ruby
  • Kimbra (NZ) Top Of The World
  • Kovic (UK) Drown
  • Lorde (NZ) Supercut
  • Mondo Cozmo (USA) Automatic
  • Mura Masa (Guernsey) helpline feat. Tom Tripp
  • ODESZA (USA) La Ciudad
  • Off Bloom (Denmark) Falcon Eye
  • Oliver (CAN/USA) Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
  • Outsider (Ireland) Miol Mor Mara
  • Perfume Genius (USA) Slip Away
  • Phantoms (USA) Throw It In The Fire
  • Portugal. The Man (USA) Live In The Moment
  • RAC (Portugal/USA) Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
  • Residente (Puerto Rico) Dagombas en Tamale
  • Rex Orange County (UK) Never Enough
  • Run The Jewels (USA) Mean Demeanor
  • Sir Sly (USA) &Run
  • Slowdive (UK) Star Roving
  • Sneakbo feat. Giggs (UK) Active
  • Sofi Tukker (USA) Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
  • Superorganism (UK) Something For Your M.I.N.D.
  • Tash Sultana (Australia) Jungle
  • Témé Tan (Belgium) Ça Va Pas La Tête?
  • The Amazons (UK) Stay With Me
  • The National (USA) The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  • The War On Drugs (USA) Holding On
  • The xx (UK) Dangerous
  • Tom Grennan (UK) Found What I've Been Looking For
  • Toothless (UK) Sisyphus
  • Vessels (UK) Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
  • Washed Out (USA) Get Lost