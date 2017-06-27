Melodiile care constituie coloana sonora a jocului FIFA au fost dintotdeauna apreciate de fani.
Multi artisti au devenit celebri la scurt timp dupa ce muzica lor a fost auzita ca fundal sonor la FIFA.
Anul acesta, la FIFA 18 vom auzi multe piese cunoscute.
EA Sports a anuntat de curand lista cu melodiile care ii vor delecta pe gameri.
Iata care sunt acestea:
- alt-J (UK) Deadcrush
- Avelino (UK) Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
- Bad Sounds (UK) Wages
- Baloji (Belgium) L'Hiver Indien
- BØRNS (USA) Faded Heart
- Cut Copy (AUS) Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
- Django Django (UK) Tic Tac Toe
- IDER (UK) King Ruby
- Kimbra (NZ) Top Of The World
- Kovic (UK) Drown
- Lorde (NZ) Supercut
- Mondo Cozmo (USA) Automatic
- Mura Masa (Guernsey) helpline feat. Tom Tripp
- ODESZA (USA) La Ciudad
- Off Bloom (Denmark) Falcon Eye
- Oliver (CAN/USA) Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
- Outsider (Ireland) Miol Mor Mara
- Perfume Genius (USA) Slip Away
- Phantoms (USA) Throw It In The Fire
- Portugal. The Man (USA) Live In The Moment
- RAC (Portugal/USA) Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
- Residente (Puerto Rico) Dagombas en Tamale
- Rex Orange County (UK) Never Enough
- Run The Jewels (USA) Mean Demeanor
- Sir Sly (USA) &Run
- Slowdive (UK) Star Roving
- Sneakbo feat. Giggs (UK) Active
- Sofi Tukker (USA) Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
- Superorganism (UK) Something For Your M.I.N.D.
- Tash Sultana (Australia) Jungle
- Témé Tan (Belgium) Ça Va Pas La Tête?
- The Amazons (UK) Stay With Me
- The National (USA) The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- The War On Drugs (USA) Holding On
- The xx (UK) Dangerous
- Tom Grennan (UK) Found What I've Been Looking For
- Toothless (UK) Sisyphus
- Vessels (UK) Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
- Washed Out (USA) Get Lost