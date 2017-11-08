Cele doua platforme rivale au castigatori diferiti, dar si nume comune in categoriile principale de continut oferite de magazinele disponibile pe iOS, respectiv Android.
Daca la categoriile Jocuri, Filme si Seriale cel mai popular produs este acelasi pe ambele platforme, la Carti, Muzica si Aplicatii ierarhiile difera putin.
Jocul Super Mario Run, filmul Moana si serialul Game of Thrones sunt cele mai populare produse din categoriile din care fac parte atat pe iOS, cat si pe Android.
Lisa completa a celor mai populare 5 produse din cele 6 categorii de continut pentru Android:
Aplicatii:
FaceApp
What The Forecast?!!
Boomerang (Beta)
TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
Yarn – Chat Fiction
Jocuri:
Super Mario Run
Bubble Witch Saga
Magic Tiles 3
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
Ballz
Muzica:
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
Shape - You by Ed Sheeran
DNA. - Kendrick Lamar
Mask Off - Future
Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
Filme:
Moana
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Wonder Woman (2017)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Doctor Strange
Seriale:
Game of Thrones
Rick and Morty
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Doctor Who
Carti:
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson
It - Stephen King
The Battlemage - Taran Matharu
Thirteen Reasons Why - Jay Asher
Ready Player One - Ernest Cline
Cele mai populare produse pe iPhone si iPad in 2017 au fost:
Aplicatii:
Bitmoji
Snapchat
YouTube
Messenger
Jocuri:
Super Mario Run
8 Ball Pool
Snake vs Block
Ballz
Word Cookies
Muzica:
Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars
HUMBLE - Kendrick Lamar
Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt
Filme:
Moana
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Wonder Woman
Sing
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Seriale:
Game of Thrones
The Walking Dead
Big Bang Theory
Rick and Morty
The Americans
Carti (fictiune):
Camino Island - John Grisham
The Handmaid’s Tale - Margaret Atwood
Origin - Dan Brown
Into the Water - Paula Hawkins
The Fix - David Baldacci
Carti (non-fictiune):
Hillbilly Elegy - J.D. Vance
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry - Neil de Grasse Tyson
The 5 Love Languages - Gary D. Chapman
When Breath Becomes Air - Paul Kalanithi & Abraham Verghese
Sursa: News.ro