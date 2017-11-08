Apple si Google au publicat lista cu cele mai descarcate aplicatii in 2017.

Cele doua platforme rivale au castigatori diferiti, dar si nume comune in categoriile principale de continut oferite de magazinele disponibile pe iOS, respectiv Android.

Daca la categoriile Jocuri, Filme si Seriale cel mai popular produs este acelasi pe ambele platforme, la Carti, Muzica si Aplicatii ierarhiile difera putin.

Jocul Super Mario Run, filmul Moana si serialul Game of Thrones sunt cele mai populare produse din categoriile din care fac parte atat pe iOS, cat si pe Android.

Lisa completa a celor mai populare 5 produse din cele 6 categorii de continut pentru Android:



Aplicatii:



FaceApp

What The Forecast?!!

Boomerang (Beta)

TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

Yarn – Chat Fiction

Jocuri:

Super Mario Run

Bubble Witch Saga

Magic Tiles 3

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Ballz

Muzica:

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

Shape - You by Ed Sheeran

DNA. - Kendrick Lamar

Mask Off - Future

Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

Filme:

Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Wonder Woman (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Doctor Strange

Seriale:

Game of Thrones

Rick and Morty

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who



Carti:

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson

It - Stephen King

The Battlemage - Taran Matharu

Thirteen Reasons Why - Jay Asher

Ready Player One - Ernest Cline



Cele mai populare produse pe iPhone si iPad in 2017 au fost:

Aplicatii:

Bitmoji

Snapchat

YouTube

Messenger

Instagram

Jocuri:

Super Mario Run

8 Ball Pool

Snake vs Block

Ballz

Word Cookies



Muzica:

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars

HUMBLE - Kendrick Lamar

Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt

Filme:

Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Wonder Woman

Sing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Seriale:

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

Big Bang Theory

Rick and Morty

The Americans

Carti (fictiune):

Camino Island - John Grisham

The Handmaid’s Tale - Margaret Atwood

Origin - Dan Brown

Into the Water - Paula Hawkins

The Fix - David Baldacci

Carti (non-fictiune):

Hillbilly Elegy - J.D. Vance

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry - Neil de Grasse Tyson

The 5 Love Languages - Gary D. Chapman

When Breath Becomes Air - Paul Kalanithi & Abraham Verghese

Sursa: News.ro