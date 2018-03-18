Noile telefoane Huawei P20 si P20 Pro ar putea avea functia Super Slow Motion, care se regaseste si la Galaxy S9 si care a fost de altfel foarte intens promovata.

Ramane de vazut daca P20 va putea ajunge la performanta modelelor Sony XZ2 si XZ2 Compact, care opot filma cu 960 cadre pe secunda, la o rezolutie de 1080 pixeli.

Noile telefoane Huawei vor avea camera foto tripla pe spate si o memorie foarte buna: 4GB de RAM so 128 GB spatiu de stocare (modelul P20), respectiv 6GB de RAM si 128GB memorie interna (modelul P20 Pro).

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj