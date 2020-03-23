Gigantul din spatele unor jocuri fantastice, precum RDR2 sau GTA se alătură celor care se luptă acum cu virusul COVID-19.

Rockstar Games, celebrul producător de jocuri, a anunțat oficial că va dona 5 procente din încasările sale pentru jocurile GTA Online și Red Dead Online ca să îi ajute pe cei care se luptă direct acum cu virusul COVID-19.

Astfel, toate încasările pe care producătorul le va obține în perioada 1 aprilie până la finalul lunii Mai se vor duce în scopuri caritabile.

Această inițiativă va fi de mare ajutor în regiuni precum Statele Unite ale Americii, Marea Britanie și India, acolo unde Rockstar Games își are birourile.

„Micile business-uri și-au închis porțile, iar comunitățile care așteaptă ajutor guvernamental se zbat în dificiltate. Va fi un drum dificil și noi vrem să ajutăm”, a scris compania într-un comunicat de presă postat pe Facebook.

The statement continues: "These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts."

GTA Online makes a lot of money for Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two. GTA 5 alone has sold more than 120 million copies as of February, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold more than 29 million copies since its initial console release in October 2018. Meanwhile, audiences for the online component of each is steadily growing, according to Take-Two. In 2017, SuperData reported that GTA 5 had made $1,092 billion in revenues since its 2013 launch, with 78 percent of that revenue coming from GTA Online in-game purchases. In other words: that five percent amount will likely be a lot of money.

Intel announced last week that it has committed up to $6 million in COVID-19 relief, focused on "helping local communities", while peripherals company Razer has repurposed some of its manufacturing lines for the creation of face masks. Meanwhile, if you want to task your well-endowed gaming PC with helping medical research, you can read about that here.