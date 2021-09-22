Până acum am văzut imagini cu noile telefoane și am primit și informații despre ce procesor va fi folosit pentru acestea. Am văzut noile telefoane chiar și într-o reclamă făcută de Google pentru noile dispozitive. Acum a apărut un clip hands on cu telefonul, însă se poate observa imediat că avem de-a face cu un prototip timpuriu deoarece logo-ul de pe spate nu arată cum ar trebui. În clipul de opt secunde vedem telefonul la 360 de grade și cam atât.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.

FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7