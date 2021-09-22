Până acum am văzut imagini cu noile telefoane și am primit și informații despre ce procesor va fi folosit pentru acestea. Am văzut noile telefoane chiar și într-o reclamă făcută de Google pentru noile dispozitive. Acum a apărut un clip hands on cu telefonul, însă se poate observa imediat că avem de-a face cu un prototip timpuriu deoarece logo-ul de pe spate nu arată cum ar trebui. În clipul de opt secunde vedem telefonul la 360 de grade și cam atât.

Misterul rămâne în jurul datei oficiale de lansare a telefoanelor, iar unele informații indică data de 19 octombrie. Vom vedea dacă așa va fi destul de curând.

