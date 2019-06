‘Imagine this...’ (2019) Mark Zuckerberg reveals the truth about Facebook and who really owns the future... see more @sheffdocfest VDR technology by @cannyai #spectreknows #privacy #democracy #surveillancecapitalism #dataism #deepfake #deepfakes

A post shared by Bill Posters (@bill_posters_uk) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:15am PDT